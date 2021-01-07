Print

Academic Minute: Reading 'Eyam' in Quarantine

Doug Lederman
January 7, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Misericordia University Week, Rebecca Steinberger, professor of English, reads a play from the past that makes a case for our actions today. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

