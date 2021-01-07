Hundreds of Political Scientists Call for Removing Trump

Hundreds of political scientists signed an open letter Wednesday calling for President Trump to be removed from office through the impeachment process or by invoking the 25th Amendment.

The letter, written after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, argues that Trump's actions "threaten American democracy."

"He has rejected the peaceful transfer of power, encouraged state legislators to overturn election results in their states, pressured a state official to change election results, and now incited a violent mob that shut down the counting of electoral votes and stormed the U.S. Capitol," says the letter, which was co-authored by Brendan Nyhan and John Carey, both professors at Dartmouth College.

"Our profession seeks to understand politics, not engage in it, but we share a commitment to democratic values," the letter states. "The President’s actions show he is unwilling or unable to fulfill his oath to protect and defend the Constitution. He should be removed from office immediately before further violence takes place or further damage is done to our democracy."