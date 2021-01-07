Title
Teaching Resources for the Day After
Wondering what to teach today? The American Historical Association published a list of resources for teachers faced with helping their students understand Wednesday’s events in Washington.
“Class as normal doesn't seem quite right in history and social studies,” said James Grossman, executive director of the association.
Articles include those on U.S. senators who refused to accept President Lincoln's election, the peaceful transition of power, protests in Washington, racist violence in the U.S., populism and more.
