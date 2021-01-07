Print

Title

Teaching Resources for the Day After

By

Colleen Flaherty
January 7, 2021
 
 

Wondering what to teach today? The American Historical Association published a list of resources for teachers faced with helping their students understand Wednesday’s events in Washington.

“Class as normal doesn't seem quite right in history and social studies,” said James Grossman, executive director of the association.

Articles include those on U.S. senators who refused to accept President Lincoln's election, the peaceful transition of power, protests in Washington, racist violence in the U.S., populism and more.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Idiot Wind
From Surviving to Thriving
Semester on the High Seas:
A Reimagining of Spring

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Higher Education and Michael Sandel’s ‘The Tyranny of Merit’
Dusting Off a Classic
EdTech’s Turnover Problem
Online Learning to the Rescue: Again
Online Learning to the Rescue: Again
Why We Didn’t Delay Spring

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Colleges should reimagine the spring semester rather than cling to old academic constructs (opinion)

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being

Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning

How the shift to remote learning might affect students, instructors and colleges

Teaching science through a social justice and racially inclusive lens (opinion)

How to make online learning more intimate and engaging for students (opinion)

Global Citizenship – What Are We Talking About and Why Does It Matter? | GlobalHigherEd

Back to Top