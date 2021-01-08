Print

Academic Minute: Chinese Cultural Diplomacy

Doug Lederman
January 8, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Misericordia University Week, Yanqui Zheng, professor of history and government, explores how cultural diplomacy helped China become a world player again. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

