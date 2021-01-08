Title
UNC, Goucher Alter Spring Instructional Plans
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced Thursday that it will start the spring semester as planned on Jan. 19 but will deliver the first three weeks of undergraduate instruction online because of the elevated threat of COVID-19.
"We are making these changes with the health of our campus and the community in mind," said a letter from Kevin M. Guskiewicz, the chancellor, and Robert A. Blouin, the executive vice chancellor and provost. "We have carefully analyzed the data and consulted with our campus public health and infectious disease experts, the chair of the faculty, the chair of the Employee Forum, the student body president, UNC Health, county health officials and the UNC System to inform these decisions."
Chapel Hill joins a growing number of colleges that are either delaying the start of the semester or conducting the first weeks of the semester online.
Goucher College, in Maryland, went a step further Wednesday, announcing that it would remain fully virtual this spring. Citing a statewide COVID-19 positivity rate of 9.5 percent and a local rate of 7 percent, which are "well above the Return to Campus criteria we established last summer," Goucher officials said they had made the "deeply disappointing" decision.
"We wanted nothing more than to welcome everyone back to campus this spring," wrote Kent Devereaux, the president. "However, our community's health and well-being remain our highest priority. We cannot ignore the science and public health data that indicates a return to campus would not be in our community's best interests."
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
University leaders who supported Trump shy away from naming him after Capitol attack
DeVos resigns as education secretary, citing Trump's role in storming of Capitol
The Capitol riots: A failure to educate?
A day later, college presidents continued to condemn violence at the Capitol
Annual meeting pivots as private college presidents consider events at U.S. Capitol
Chattanooga Football Fires Coach for Offensive Tweet
Stimulus Aid Won't Suffice for Colleges, Fitch Warns
A Plea | Confessions of a Community College Dean
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »