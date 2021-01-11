Title
Academic Minute: Monitoring Employee Health Data
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Bentley University Week, Elizabeth Brown, associate professor of law, explains why employees' health matters so much to employers and what this means for privacy rights. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
The admissions cycle favors institutions with prestige and money
Colleges weigh taking action against incendiary comments in aftermath of Capitol attack
Controversy breaks out over Nazi salute at scholarly meeting
Health professions schools see surge in applications
How Much Colleges Will Get in Coronavirus Relief
Chapman Faces Pressure to Fire Professor Who Spoke at Trump Rally
Stanford Reverses Choice to Bring Freshmen, Sophomores to Campus
Biden to Extend Pause on Student Loan Payments
CDC Compares COVID-19 Rates in Counties With In-Person and Remote Classes
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »