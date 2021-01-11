Print

Academic Minute: Monitoring Employee Health Data

Doug Lederman
January 11, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Bentley University Week, Elizabeth Brown, associate professor of law, explains why employees' health matters so much to employers and what this means for privacy rights. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

