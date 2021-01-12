Calif. College Groups Applaud Governor’s Budget Proposal

Several higher education systems and organizations applauded California governor Gavin Newsom’s budget proposal this week. Those groups include the University of California system, the California State University system, the Community College League of California, the UC Student Association and the California Faculty Association.

“Governor Newsom’s budget provides $136.3 million of new ongoing support to the University of California, including $103.9 million to partly restore the $300.8 million in reductions made last year to UC. The proposal also includes $32.4 million for ongoing targeted investments in other areas, such as expanding access for student mental health services,” the UC said in a statement. “We thank Governor Newsom for these critical investments in UC students and California’s future, especially given the fiscal uncertainty during COVID-19.”

The budget proposal also provides $144.5 million in recurring funding for the Cal State system, which has 23 campuses and enrolls more than 480,000 students. Additionally, the budget provides $225 million in one-time funding to the system, a large portion of which would go to delayed maintenance of infrastructure projects.

“Governor Newsom’s 2021-22 January budget proposal provides a welcome reinvestment in the California State University and demonstrates his continued belief in the power of public higher education in developing future leaders of our state and improving the lives of the residents of California,” Cal State chancellor Joseph Castro wrote in a statement.

The Community College League of California similarly commended the proposal.

“We are pleased to see additional investment in workforce development to build stronger linkages between higher education and gainful employment as California Community Colleges are best suited to support displaced Californians' return to work,” the organization said in a press release. “Most significantly, the budget proposal helps stabilize districts’ funding by buying down $1.1 billion in deferrals.”

Among students and faculty groups, the response was also one of approval.

“We are encouraged by Governor Gavin Newsom’s 2021-22 budget proposal and welcome his long-term investment in higher education and in the California State University system,” the California Faculty Association, the union for Cal State faculty members, wrote in a statement.

The UC Student Association called the plan “a strong step in the right direction to support recovery with equity for students attending institutions of higher education.”

The Legislature has until June 15 to pass a budget for the upcoming fiscal year.