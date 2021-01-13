Adjunct Says He Was Denied a Full-Time Job for Being Gay

Jéaux Rinedahl, an adjunct professor of nursing at Seattle Pacific University, says he was told last year he did not qualify for an open full-time position because he is gay. He says he was encouraged to keep teaching on a part-time basis, however. Seattle Pacific is affiliated with the Free Methodist Church. Rinedahl, a Christian, is now suing the institution.

“SPU’s actions are on the wrong side of history,” Rinedahl’s lawyers wrote in an open letter to the university. Beyond violating the “core beliefs” under which the university operates, the letter says, denying Rinedahl a permanent job based on his sexual orientation “violates state and federal anti-discrimination laws.” The university has declined comment, citing the lawsuit.