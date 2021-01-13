Print

Title

Adjunct Says He Was Denied a Full-Time Job for Being Gay

By

Colleen Flaherty
January 13, 2021
 
 

Jéaux Rinedahl, an adjunct professor of nursing at Seattle Pacific University, says he was told last year he did not qualify for an open full-time position because he is gay. He says he was encouraged to keep teaching on a part-time basis, however. Seattle Pacific is affiliated with the Free Methodist Church. Rinedahl, a Christian, is now suing the institution.

“SPU’s actions are on the wrong side of history,” Rinedahl’s lawyers wrote in an open letter to the university. Beyond violating the “core beliefs” under which the university operates, the letter says, denying Rinedahl a permanent job based on his sexual orientation “violates state and federal anti-discrimination laws.” The university has declined comment, citing the lawsuit.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Pros and Cons
of Professional Judgment
Why Students Should Be Allowed
to Grade Themselves
Technology and Ethics When Everyone
Is Watching

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

If Ever I Wanted to Hear Hallway Conversations…
@ElliotOneT Answers My 11 Questions About Higher Ed Post-COVID-19
My #WhiteSupremacy #ToxicMasculinity Watch List
The Adjunctification of Gen Ed
Reset
A Compliment I’ll Happily Take

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

College openings led to increase in community cases, research says

First faculty and staff outside health-care fields become eligible for COVID vaccines, but prioritiz

Morris Brown’s accreditation would mean ‘resurrection’ for HBCU long on the brink of closure

International students accuse Western Iowa Tech Community College of forced labor, trafficking schem

Harvard Institute Drops U.S. Rep. Who Trumpeted Election Fraud

If Ever I Wanted to Hear Hallway Conversations… | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Middlebury Revokes Giuliani's Honorary Degree

For-Profits Ask Biden Not to Single Them Out

Students learn more when grading themselves (opinion)

Back to Top