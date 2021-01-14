Print

Title

Senators Ask GAO to Examine If Colleges Are Doing Enough for Disabled Students

By

Kery Murakami
January 14, 2021
 
 

A bipartisan group of three senators on Wednesday asked the Government Accountability Office to examine whether colleges and universities are doing enough to make sure disabled students have the same access to learning during the coronavirus pandemic as others.

“Under normal circumstances, accessing the appropriate accommodations can prove challenging for students in higher education,” wrote Senators Maggie Hassan, a Democrat from New Hampshire; Bob Casey, a Democrat from Pennsylvania; and Dr. Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, students face many of the same challenges in accessing appropriate accommodations as they did prior to the pandemic, but must now do so navigating remote and distanced learning.”

In particular, the senators expressed concern about the ability of students with disabilities to use videoconferencing and other equipment in remote learning. “Even when students have access to adequate broadband and technology, these teaching modalities can, without forethought and planning, introduce particular challenges in meeting accessibility standards that are legally mandated through the American with Disabilities Act (ADA), resulting in potentially negative effects on the academic achievement and co-curricular learning of students with disabilities,” they wrote.

A survey in October by the Student Experience in the Research University, or SERU, Consortium, found that students with disabilities are more likely to experience financial hardships, mental health challenges and food and housing insecurity as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Students with disabilities were more likely to feel unsupported by their universities than students without disabilities, the report said.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Ph.D. Alumni: Hidden in Plain Sight
The Problem With Student Loan Amnesty
The Pros and Cons
of Professional Judgment

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Introducing Tackling Transfer
Different vs. Distinct: Why Distinct Brands Will Matter More Post-Pandemic
Universal Design for Learning After COVID-19
Higher Ed’s Shifting Priorities
If Ever I Wanted to Hear Hallway Conversations…
@ElliotOneT Answers My 11 Questions About Higher Ed Post-COVID-19

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Complaints about professors' protected speech turned into investigations into their classroom conduc

Faculty and students pressure regent to resign after Capitol violence

A change in Inside Higher Ed's policy on reader comments

College presidents ask many questions before speaking about issues like Donald Trump, but what does

Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being

U of Phoenix Reportedly Demands Refund From Republican Group

Columbia U settles with alumnus accused of rape

Universal Design for Learning After COVID-19 | Learning Innovation

First faculty and staff outside health-care fields become eligible for COVID vaccines, but prioritiz

Back to Top