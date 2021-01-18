Caltech Removes Names of 6 Eugenics Supporters From Buildings

The California Institute of Technology on Friday announced that it has removed the names of six proponents of eugenics from buildings and other honors. The action follows petitions from alumni and a study by a university committee. The names include that of Robert A. Millikan, Caltech's first president and first Nobel laureate.

"Renaming buildings is a symbolic act, but one that has real consequences in creating a diverse and inclusive environment. It is an act that helps define who we are and who we strive to be," said Thomas F. Rosenbaum, the president.