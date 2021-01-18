Title
Minnesota Halts Ph.D. Admissions in 12 Departments
Twelve doctoral programs at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, have temporarily halted the admission of new students, The Star Tribune reported. The programs include English, history and political science. The university says the halt is related to budget cuts brought on by the pandemic. An additional 15 departments will only admit a small number of students.
