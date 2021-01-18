Print

Title

UC San Diego Sees Surge in COVID-19

By

Scott Jaschik
January 18, 2021
 
 

The University of California, San Diego, reports that 245 of its students have tested positive for the coronavirus since the winter quarter began Jan. 4, the Los Angeles Times reported. UCSD also reported that 61 of its employees have tested positive for the virus.

Eighty-five percent “of the on-campus students who are infected went home for the holiday and are testing positive during the incubation period following their return,” said Robert T. “Chip” Schooley, a professor of medicine who is helping run the university's testing and prevention program. “Our interpretation is that they acquired the virus in the community during the break. Going home during a raging pandemic is a dangerous thing. The on-campus case rate is now declining to pre-break levels as we work through the infections that came back from the winter break.”

