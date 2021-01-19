College Board Kills Subject Tests and SAT Essay

The College Board on Tuesday morning announced that it is eliminating the SAT Subject Tests and the optional essay for the main SAT.

Both exams have been fading in importance, as few colleges require them. Nonetheless, many students take the exams and write the essay.

"The pandemic accelerated a process already underway at the College Board to simplify our work and reduce demands on students," said a statement from the College Board.

The College Board also said that it is "investing in a more flexible SAT -- a streamlined, digitally delivered test that meets the evolving needs of students and higher education."

Inside Higher Ed will have a full story on these developments tomorrow.