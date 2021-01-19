Title
Study: Men Speak 1.6 Times More Than Women in College Classrooms
Male students speak in college classrooms 1.6 times as often as women, according to a new academic article published in Gender & Society based on 95 hours of observation in nine classrooms across multiple disciplines at an elite institution.
The researchers found that, compared with female students, male students are more likely to speak without raising their hands, to interrupt and to engage in prolonged conversations. The language of the male students was more assertive, while the language of the women students was more hesitant and apologetic.
The study, entitled "Who Speaks and Who Listens: Revisiting the Chilly Climate in College Classrooms," was done by Janice McCabe, an associate professor of sociology at Dartmouth College, and Jennifer J. Lee, a 2017 Dartmouth graduate whose senior thesis focused on this research. Lee is now a Ph.D. student at Indiana University.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Author discusses her new book on first-generation students at Harvard and Georgetown
HBCUs receive boost from capital loan forgiveness
College Board Kills Subject Tests and SAT Essay
Search to find how much funding your college or university will receive in the new round of COVID-19
Higher Education Events Calendar & People
The belief that if people only were better educated, they'd engage less in unacceptable behavior is
Petition calls on Stanford to reverse cuts to Cantonese language program
'Admission' is fictional tale of the scandal
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »