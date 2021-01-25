Title
DOJ Considers Amnesty for Foreign Funding Disclosures
Officials at the Department of Justice are considering a proposed amnesty program through which academics could disclose past foreign funding without fear of punishment, The Wall Street Journal reported. Discussion of such an amnesty program comes in the context of a crackdown on researchers accused of hiding funding or affiliations involving Chinese sources. The Justice Department has brought more than a dozen criminal cases since mid-2019 against academics accused of lying about Chinese government funding or affiliations with the Chinese military, with some of those cases resulting in guilty pleas.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Changes in SAT prompt discussion of future of the College Board
Biden's free college plan would increase enrollment at public colleges but hurt privates
Colgate experiences a surge in applications
Education Department staff recommends end to ACICS recognition
Auburn not testing students upon arrival, despite doing so in fall
Holy Names University offers two free courses for parents of current students
A Dispatch from the Present Dystopia | Just Visiting
Boulder Revokes Speaking Responsibilities for Eastman
Ask the Administrator: Remote Tenure-Track Faculty? | Confessions of a Community College Dean
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »