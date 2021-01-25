Title
Michigan Forced to Pause Athletics After Positive Tests for New Variant
By
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has mandated that the University of Michigan cease all athletics activity for up to 14 days. Several people linked to the athletics department have tested positive for the B.1.1.7 variant of the coronavirus, which researchers have estimated is up to 50 percent more transmissible than the standard form of the virus.
“While U-M has worked diligently on testing and reporting within state and Big Ten Conference guidelines, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is mandating a more aggressive strategy for this B.1.1.7 variant, which exceeds current program efforts designed around the standard form of the virus,” the university said in a release.
All athletes and coaches must immediately isolate until further notice, up to 14 days, the university said. All athletic facilities will be closed. All games will be canceled.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Changes in SAT prompt discussion of future of the College Board
Biden's free college plan would increase enrollment at public colleges but hurt privates
Colgate experiences a surge in applications
Education Department staff recommends end to ACICS recognition
Auburn not testing students upon arrival, despite doing so in fall
Holy Names University offers two free courses for parents of current students
Colleges should do much more to support students who have been in foster care (opinion)
Boulder Revokes Speaking Responsibilities for Eastman
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »