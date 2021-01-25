Print

Title

Michigan Forced to Pause Athletics After Positive Tests for New Variant

By

Lilah Burke
January 25, 2021
 
 

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has mandated that the University of Michigan cease all athletics activity for up to 14 days. Several people linked to the athletics department have tested positive for the B.1.1.7 variant of the coronavirus, which researchers have estimated is up to 50 percent more transmissible than the standard form of the virus.

“While U-M has worked diligently on testing and reporting within state and Big Ten Conference guidelines, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is mandating a more aggressive strategy for this B.1.1.7 variant, which exceeds current program efforts designed around the standard form of the virus,” the university said in a release.

All athletes and coaches must immediately isolate until further notice, up to 14 days, the university said. All athletic facilities will be closed. All games will be canceled.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Most Overlooked Population of Students
‘Stackable Credentials’ Aren’t Enough
Privileged Enclave or Village Commons?
A Choice for Liberal Arts Colleges

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Ask the Administrator: Remote Tenure-Track Faculty?
Alternative-Academic Vs. Tenure-Track Careers
A Dispatch from the Present Dystopia
Friday Fragments

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Changes in SAT prompt discussion of future of the College Board

Biden's free college plan would increase enrollment at public colleges but hurt privates

Colgate experiences a surge in applications

Education Department staff recommends end to ACICS recognition

Auburn not testing students upon arrival, despite doing so in fall

Holy Names University offers two free courses for parents of current students

Colleges should do much more to support students who have been in foster care (opinion)

Boulder Revokes Speaking Responsibilities for Eastman

A Dispatch from the Present Dystopia | Just Visiting

Back to Top