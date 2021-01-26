Title
Academic Minute: Black Communities and Law Enforcement
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Rhodes College Week, Duane T. Loynes Sr., assistant professor of urban studies and Africana studies, examines possible ways to heal the divide between Black communities and law enforcement. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
