Title
D.C. Leads Nation in Student Debt
Student loan debt varies greatly by state, with Washington, D.C., leading the nation both in the size of the amounts owed and the percentage of residents with debt, found a new study released Tuesday.
The average loan balance in the District of Columbia was $54,982 at the end of 2020, and 16 percent of the population had an outstanding federal student loan, said the study by the business insurance company AdvisorSmith.
Borrowers in Maryland and Georgia followed in having the largest amount of debt, with average balances of $42,592 and $41,255.89, respectively.
Fifteen percent of borrowers in Ohio and Georgia had student loan debt, followed by 14 percent in Mississippi, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, South Carolina, New Hampshire and Iowa.
In comparison, the average student loan debt nationally was $36,510 per borrower.
Borrowers in North Dakota had the smallest average loan balance, $28,402. Only 8 percent of Hawaii residents had student loan debt, the smallest percentage in the nation.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Harvard calls off course amid petition campaign
Did a journal editor publish someone else's work as his own?
A Nobel laureate shares 10 rules for being an effective mentor of young research scholars (opinion)
Faculty Panel Recommends Reinstating Professor Fired Over N-Word
More Colleges Remove Offensive Names, Symbols
With Pell Grants restored to people in prison, eyes turn to assuring quality
How professors can and should combat linguistic prejudice in their classes (opinion)
Common App's new data show overall gains in applications, but not from first-generation, low-income
Research alliance aims to elevate profile of regional public colleges
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »