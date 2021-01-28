Print

Title

Academic Minute: Parents of LGBTQ Youth

By

Doug Lederman
January 28, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Rhodes College Week, Joshua Goodman, assistant professor of psychology, examines an online tool that can help parents learn how to support their LGBTQ children. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

