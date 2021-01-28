Title
Academic Minute: Parents of LGBTQ Youth
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Rhodes College Week, Joshua Goodman, assistant professor of psychology, examines an online tool that can help parents learn how to support their LGBTQ children. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Professor counters allegations of racism -- in court
A Nobel laureate shares 10 rules for being an effective mentor of young research scholars (opinion)
How professors can and should combat linguistic prejudice in their classes (opinion)
Large debate looms over canceling parents' debt for student loans
Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being
New research argues for need to streamline green card process for foreign STEM Ph.D.s.
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
How to write an effective journal article and get it published (essay)
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »