Title
U of Chicago Receives $75 Million for Social Work
The University of Chicago has received a $75 million gift for its School of Social Service Administration, which will be renamed the Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy, and Practice in honor of the donors, James and Paula Crown. The gift is the largest ever for a school of social work.
