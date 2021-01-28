Title
University of Michigan Students Under Stay-at-Home Order
Health officials in Washtenaw County recommended Wednesday that all students on or near the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor campus remain at home for two weeks to help slow the spread of COVID-19 -- including the more easily transmitted variant that led to a shutdown of the university's sports programs last weekend.
University officials supported the county's recommendation.
Since the start of the winter term, the university has identified 175 COVID-19 cases among students, including 14 of the B.1.1.7 variant that was first identified in Britain.
“We are very concerned about the potential for this variant to spread quickly,” said Jimena Loveluck, the county's health officer. “We are working closely with the university to take coordinated steps to control the current outbreak and understand the situation more fully.”
Students are being directed to stay in their residence hall rooms or apartments except for essential activities, which include in-person classes, medical appointments, picking up food, jobs that can't be done remotely and religious activities.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
Popular Right Now
Professor counters allegations of racism -- in court
A Nobel laureate shares 10 rules for being an effective mentor of young research scholars (opinion)
10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)
How professors can and should combat linguistic prejudice in their classes (opinion)
New research argues for need to streamline green card process for foreign STEM Ph.D.s.
Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being
Large debate looms over canceling parents' debt for student loans
Disadvantaged Students Lose a Fierce Advocate
Kenyon Receives $100 Million for Residence Halls
We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »