Academic Minute: Parents and Virtual Learning During COVID-19

By

Doug Lederman
January 29, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Rhodes College Week: Aixa Marchand, assistant professor of psychology and educational studies, documents the challenges essential workers have faced as they try to play the role of their kids' teachers, too. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

