Print

Title

Academic Minute: Tradition and Environmentalism in Bali

By

Doug Lederman
February 1, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Scripps College Week: Hao Huang, professor of humanities, looks at how environmentalism and music mix in a sacred way. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Shuttlecocks
Lost in Space
The Path to Failure in Academe:
A Tragedy in Multiple Acts

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Our Students Are Worth as Much as Yours: A Response to Brian Rosenberg
Reading Thelin’s ‘A History of American Higher Education’ as an Amateur Futurist
Academia and 'The New Yorker,' Some Unsurprising Similarities
Friday Fragments
3 Questions to Alt-Ac Vickie Cook
Throw Out the Old Recipe

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

The full story on admissions isn't just what you've been reading

U of Illinois says goodbye to Proctorio

Advocates hope for better data, requirements on colleges and race

Our Students Are Worth as Much as Yours: A Response to Brian Rosenberg | Confessions of a Community

Nathan Grawe answers questions about his new book and projected demand for higher education

Georgetown Staff Resist Pandemic Reassignments as Unjust

Burr to Be Senate's Top Republican on Education

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

Despite appearances, many students worry about COVID-19

Back to Top