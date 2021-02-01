Print

Title

Northwestern Cheerleader Claims Harassment by Drunk Donors

By

Elizabeth Redden
February 1, 2021
 
 

A member of the cheerleading team at Northwestern University, in Chicago, has filed a federal lawsuit saying she was repeatedly groped by drunken fans and alumni during university-sanctioned events, the Chicago Tribune reported. The lawsuit alleges that the head cheerleading coach, Pam Bonnevier, told cheerleaders to socialize on their own during tailgates and donor events despite their requests to pair up.

The lawsuit was filed by Hayden Richardson, now a senior at Northwestern. “It became clear to [Richardson] that the cheerleaders were being presented as sex objects to titillate the men that funded the majority of Northwestern’s athletics programs,” the lawsuit says. “After all, the happier these men were, the more money the university would receive from them.”

The lawsuit alleges that university officials failed to respond appropriately when Richardson reported complaints about the harassment. More than a year passed after Richardson first reported her experiences before the university's Title IX Office opened an investigation, according to the lawsuits and emails seen by the Tribune.

Northwestern said in a statement “it is committed to fostering an environment in which all members of our community are safe, secure and free from discrimination or harassment of any form.” Bonnevier, the former head cheerleading coach -- Northwestern confirmed she is no longer employed by the university -- could not be reached by the Tribune for comment.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Shuttlecocks
Lost in Space
The Path to Failure in Academe:
A Tragedy in Multiple Acts

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Our Students Are Worth as Much as Yours: A Response to Brian Rosenberg
Reading Thelin’s ‘A History of American Higher Education’ as an Amateur Futurist
Academia and 'The New Yorker,' Some Unsurprising Similarities
Friday Fragments
3 Questions to Alt-Ac Vickie Cook
Throw Out the Old Recipe

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

The full story on admissions isn't just what you've been reading

U of Illinois says goodbye to Proctorio

Advocates hope for better data, requirements on colleges and race

Our Students Are Worth as Much as Yours: A Response to Brian Rosenberg | Confessions of a Community

Georgetown Staff Resist Pandemic Reassignments as Unjust

Nathan Grawe answers questions about his new book and projected demand for higher education

Northwestern Cheerleader Claims Harassment by Drunk Donors

Collin College Pushes Out Another Professor

Burr to Be Senate's Top Republican on Education

Back to Top