Print

Title

George Washington Student Leader Resigns Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

By

Greta Anderson
February 2, 2021
 
 

Howard Brookins III, who was president of the George Washington University Student Association, stepped down from his position Sunday due to mental health challenges and amid sexual assault allegations, which he denies, according to a letter Brookins sent to student government leaders and university administrators that was published by The GW Hatchet, the student newspaper.

A female student at the university accused Brookins on Twitter of groping her without her consent while he was under the influence of alcohol. Several members of the Student Association called for his resignation earlier this month in response to the allegations and the “turmoil” Brookins caused in student government.

Brookins called the allegations “unsubstantiated” and said he “unequivocally and steadfastly” denies that he sexually assaulted the student. He also wrote that he has “struggled with alcohol abuse” throughout his time at GW and recently discovered he has a mental illness, for which he is now seeking help.

“There have been rumors, people perpetuating lies, and the GW Hatchet has run stories about me with unsubstantiated allegations, and I refuse to comment on speculation,” his letter said. “I think it is important to move on without me. For my health and so many other reasons, I tender my resignation from the SA effective immediately. I believe this is the best course for the SA to regain its focus on student affairs and not petty stories.”

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

What Awaits Colleges This Winter?
It's Time We Taught Anti-Semitism
Shuttlecocks

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Digital Transformation in University Communications and Marketing
Remembering Dad
Reacting to the Hybrid Campus From Deloitte Insights
Higher Ed’s Seven Deadly Sins
Our Students Are Worth as Much as Yours: A Response to Brian Rosenberg
Reading Thelin’s ‘A History of American Higher Education’ as an Amateur Futurist

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Academic medical institutions address issues of vaccine hesitancy through research and outreach

At U of Maryland, building names have become more meaningful

Federal judge upholds legality of foreign student work program, but the case is not over

The full story on admissions isn't just what you've been reading

Post University acquires American Sentinel with eyes toward nursing programs and technology

Anti-Semitism is a major problem on campuses, and students must be educated about it (opinion)

Reacting to the Hybrid Campus From Deloitte Insights | Learning Innovation

Higher Ed’s Seven Deadly Sins | Higher Ed Gamma

New presidents or provosts: Bergen Colorado EKU Hofstra Keiser Louisiana Delta Orange Coast South La

Back to Top