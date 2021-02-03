Print

Title

One-Third of Students Seek Counseling for Pandemic Effects

By

Greta Anderson
February 3, 2021
 
 

About one-third of students who sought care from their college counseling center during the second half of 2020 said their visit was related to the mental health effects of the coronavirus pandemic, according to new data released Tuesday by the Center for Collegiate Mental Health, a research group made up of college counseling centers and based at Pennsylvania State University.

Throughout February and into March, the center plans to publish five weekly blog posts that analyze survey data from nearly 50,000 students who visited 143 campus counseling centers nationwide between July and December 2020 and provide insight on how the pandemic has affected student mental health. The center’s first post said 33 percent of these students indicated they visited their campus center for a mental health issue related to COVID-19 or events linked to the pandemic, while 67 percent sought support for unrelated reasons.

Sixty-five percent of the students said the pandemic has led to some mental health challenges, and 61 percent said it hurt their “motivation and focus,” the post said. Sixty percent of the students said the pandemic has caused “loneliness or isolation,” and 59 percent said it has negatively affected their academics, according to the post.

Students who said the pandemic was their primary reason for going to the counseling center reported slightly higher rates of depression, anxiety and academic stress than both the 2019 national average and of students who said they sought counseling for reasons other than the pandemic, the post said. Across the board, students who indicated COVID-19 had some form of negative mental health impact were more likely to be experiencing depression, anxiety, academic stress and eating concerns, among other effects, the post said.

“Academic distress appears to be a key driver in seeking mental-health care during COVID-19, which may represent a broader experience of distress caused by academic worry,” the post concluded. “It will be essential for colleges and universities to be attentive, prepared, resourced, and creative to address the ongoing and future challenges encountered by students due to the pandemic, especially as they re-integrate to pre-COVID-19 student life.”

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Shoulder We Cry On
Who Needs Remediation?
What Awaits Colleges This Winter?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Career-Aligned Major Isn’t Enough
3 Questions for Kristen Eshleman, Director of Innovation Initiatives at Davidson College
Top 2020 Blogs/Podcasts/Websites
Surveillance Capitalism and the FCC
Digital Transformation in University Communications and Marketing
Remembering Dad

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

New variant leads to stay-at-home order at U of Michigan

Layoffs at the College Board

Government Accountability Office is exploring landscape of companies that help colleges go online

Academe should get rid of remediation and the conceptual framework that surrounds it (opinion)

The full story on admissions isn't just what you've been reading

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

How professors can and should combat linguistic prejudice in their classes (opinion)

COVID-19 roundup: Villanova warns students infection numbers are 'not sustainable'

Back to Top