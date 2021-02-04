Print

Title

The Key Podcast: How Fall Instruction Affected Professors and Students

By

Doug Lederman
February 4, 2021
 
 

The new episode of Inside Higher Ed's podcast The Key explores how professors, students and institutions alike fared as they got (somewhat) more comfortable with virtual and other less familiar forms of instruction last fall.

In a conversation with The Key's host, Doug Lederman, Kristen Fox of Tyton Partners and Jessica Rowland Williams of Every Learner Everywhere answer questions such as: Do professors believe their virtual teaching improved with more prep time? Did institutions step up their training and support for instructors? And which students fared better and worse in the online and blended classroom?

The answers were alternately heartening and troubling. Click here to listen.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We are retiring comments and introducing Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Promise of Dual-Mission Colleges
How to Best Assess Your E-Learning Programs
The Shoulder We Cry On

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Engagement Is a Process, Not an Event
Don’t Blame Students for Institutional Barriers to Equitable Transfer Success
Big Details
A 50-Year College Subscription Idea
A Career-Aligned Major Isn’t Enough
3 Questions for Kristen Eshleman, Director of Innovation Initiatives at Davidson College

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Biden appointees to Education Department include equity expert, Warren and Sanders aides

Affirmative action case against Yale is dropped

A Career-Aligned Major Isn’t Enough | Higher Ed Gamma

Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Cardona confirmation hearing marked by lack of fireworks

Podcast focuses on the future of theological education

A Nobel laureate shares 10 rules for being an effective mentor of young research scholars (opinion)

Grand Canyon University Files Lawsuit Against Ed Dept.

Back to Top