The Key Podcast: How Fall Instruction Affected Professors and Students

The new episode of Inside Higher Ed's podcast The Key explores how professors, students and institutions alike fared as they got (somewhat) more comfortable with virtual and other less familiar forms of instruction last fall.

In a conversation with The Key's host, Doug Lederman, Kristen Fox of Tyton Partners and Jessica Rowland Williams of Every Learner Everywhere answer questions such as: Do professors believe their virtual teaching improved with more prep time? Did institutions step up their training and support for instructors? And which students fared better and worse in the online and blended classroom?

The answers were alternately heartening and troubling. Click here to listen.