Title
College Board Details AP Testing This Year
The College Board has announced plans for Advanced Placement testing this year. Between early May and mid-June, each exam will be given three times. The first test will be in school, with paper and pencil. The second and third exams will feature "many subjects’ exams" on computers.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
University of Iowa debates academic freedom of students, faculty and administrators
Study finds nearly 200 percent jump in questions submitted to Chegg after start of pandemic
Has the pandemic shown colleges and universities a way to avoid snow days?
Oregon State Receives $50M for Football Stadium
College Board Details AP Testing This Year
Australian universities face challenge of closed borders
House Strips Marjorie Taylor Greene of Committee Assignments
Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being
Florida Professor Charged With Concealing China Ties From NIH
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »