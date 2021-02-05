Print

College Board Details AP Testing This Year

By

Scott Jaschik
February 5, 2021
 
 

The College Board has announced plans for Advanced Placement testing this year. Between early May and mid-June, each exam will be given three times. The first test will be in school, with paper and pencil. The second and third exams will feature "many subjects’ exams" on computers.

