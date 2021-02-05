Title
Report Outlines Barriers to Education for Formerly Incarcerated in Calif.
By
Of the 650,000 Californians who are incarcerated, on parole or on probation, fewer than 20,000 are enrolled in some form of higher education, a new report from the Campaign for College Opportunity suggests.
Through focus groups with formerly incarcerated people in California who attended a public university, the organization outlined several barriers that people returning from prison face when pursuing an education.
Parole and probation systems in the state do little to prioritize higher education, the authors suggested, and participants said their officers were unsupportive of educational goals. The report recommends the state alter probation and parole requirements so that enrolling in a full- or part-time college program is equivalent to securing a job to meet parole/probation requirements.
The report also identified housing as a barrier to education, with some participants reporting that they struggled to find housing that accepted them as a student and former felon. Whether students could live in campus housing while on parole was also unclear for some participants.
Participants also reported that they struggled to balance work and school. Colleges and universities they attended sometimes did not have targeted support services and career counselors were unable to properly advise students with criminal records on employment.
The report recommended colleges and universities train career counselors to advise formerly incarcerated students, try to start postsecondary education with students while they are still incarcerated, and designate liaisons to formerly incarcerated students.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed CareersHiring? Post A Job Today!
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
College Pages
Popular Right Now
University of Iowa debates academic freedom of students, faculty and administrators
Study finds nearly 200 percent jump in questions submitted to Chegg after start of pandemic
Tenure Denials Reported at Southwest Baptist
Oregon State Receives $50M for Football Stadium
Has the pandemic shown colleges and universities a way to avoid snow days?
Australian universities face challenge of closed borders
College Board Details AP Testing This Year
House Strips Marjorie Taylor Greene of Committee Assignments
We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].
Read the Letters to the Editor »