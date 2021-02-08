Print

30th Parent Will Plead Guilty in Admissions Scandal

By

Scott Jaschik
February 8, 2021
 
 

William E. McGlashan Jr. has agreed to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud and honest services wire fraud in the admissions scandal. McGlashan will plead guilty to paying $50,000 for his son's ACT answers to be corrected. Under the terms of McGlashan’s plea agreement, the parties have agreed to a sentence, subject to the court’s approval, of three months in prison, two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service and a fine of $250,000.

McGlashan will be the 30th parent to plead guilty in the college admissions case.

