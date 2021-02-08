Print

Title

Academic Minute: Campaign Finance Reform

By

Doug Lederman
February 8, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: David Primo, professor of political science and business administration at the University of Rochester, wonders if our fears about the role of money in politics are overblown. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

