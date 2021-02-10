Print

Title

Academic Minute: Fair-Weather Fan

By

Doug Lederman
February 10, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute: Kyle Fruh, assistant professor of philosophy at Duke Kunshan University, wonders if fair-weather fans have the right approach. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

