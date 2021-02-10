Title
Academic Minute: Fair-Weather Fan
Today on the Academic Minute: Kyle Fruh, assistant professor of philosophy at Duke Kunshan University, wonders if fair-weather fans have the right approach. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
