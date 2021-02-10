Print

Title

Gannon U to Play ‘Black National Anthem’ at Games

By

Greta Anderson
February 10, 2021
 
 

Gannon University, a private Catholic university in Erie, Pa., will play “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” commonly known as the Black national anthem, before all of its home games for every sport, the Erie Times-News reported. The song will accompany the “Star-Spangled Banner” as a way to educate students about Black history, Kelvin Jefferson, coach of Gannon’s men’s basketball team, told the Times-News.

The university's decision follows other sports associations and conferences encouraging colleges to play the song before basketball games. The National Association of Basketball Coaches proposed last fall that college sports leaders incorporate the anthem, and some have taken up the initiative during Black History Month, including the NCAA Division I Ohio Valley Conference, according to a release from Southeast Missouri State University, a member of the conference. The conference will play the anthem at each of its teams' first home games during February, the release said.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Keeping COVID-19 From Sidelining Equity
Let’s Finally Cap Merit Aid
From Pfizer to Phi Beta Kappa:
Getting Campuses Vaccinated

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Varieties of Capstone Experience
3 Questions for Alt-Ac Jenae Cohn
What I Fear
A 2-Year Liberal Arts Capstone
3 Questions for John Thelin, Author of ‘A History of American Higher Education’
7 Innovative Approaches to Course Design

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Reckless student behavior delays UNC Chapel Hill plans for some in-person classes

Physicists discuss threats facing departments and how faculty can respond

R.I. School of Design Ordered to Pay Alumna $2.5M

New presidents or provosts: Austin Peay ECU Hilbert Hillsborough Kankakee McDaniel NC Community Coll

WVU's E. Gordon Gee noncommittal as lawmakers explore eliminating personal income taxes

After allegations of secret gifts, a chancellor emeritus is fired

Without intentional interventions, the pandemic will make higher education less diverse and equitabl

City Loses Lawsuit After Spending Public Dollars on Private University

Online learning fails to deliver, finds report aimed at discouraging politicians from deregulating

Back to Top