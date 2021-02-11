Title
Academic Minute: CogTracer
February 11, 2021
Today on the Academic Minute: Jacqueline Evans, associate professor of psychology at Florida International University, discusses memory and contract tracing during COVID-19. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
