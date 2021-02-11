Print

New Haven Student Dies of COVID-19

By

Scott Jaschik
February 11, 2021
 
 

A senior at the University of New Haven died Feb. 6 due to complications from COVID-19.

Joshua Goodart (at right) became ill during winter break and was hospitalized at home. He didn't return for the start of the spring semester.

Liberty Page, Goodart's adviser, said he was passionate about his cybersecurity and networks major, describing him as a "hardworking, sincerely nice, and happy person. He never had a complaint and was nothing but positive. I am thinking of his smile, how cheerful he was, and how excited he was about his future."

