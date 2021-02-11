Title
Online GMAT Will Have New Features
The Graduate Management Admission Test is introducing enhancements to the GMAT online to provide additional flexibility for test takers and create greater parity with the test center exam experience. Chief among the enhancements is the addition of the Analytical Writing Assessment (AWA) section to the GMAT online. To respond to rapidly changing market dynamics, some GMAT features were omitted from the initial GMAT online exam launch, including the AWA section.
