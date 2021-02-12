New Surveys on State-Level Postsecondary Data Systems

The State Higher Education Executive Officers Association published data from its latest Strong Foundations survey this week, marking 10 years since the organization began the project in order to better understand the landscape of state-level postsecondary data systems and compare state progress.

“Since it was launched a decade ago, the Strong Foundations project has tracked how state postsecondary data systems have become more comprehensive and complex, and how states have used these important information resources to respond to shifting policy priorities,” said Tanya Garcia, Pennsylvania’s deputy secretary and commissioner for postsecondary and higher education, in a news release. Garcia is also lead author of SHEEO’s 2010 and 2012 Strong Foundations reports.

In addition to the 2020 survey results, SHEEO has updated its website to make exploring the survey data simpler. The 2020 survey results show improvement over the 2018 results in several areas, including linking postsecondary data to K-12 and workforce data.

“As states grapple with the health, social justice, and economic crises, state postsecondary data systems will be vital to understanding what happened to Black, Indigenous, Latino, rural, adult, and low-income learners pursuing postsecondary education in their state,” Garcia said. “Strong Foundations provides a key resource for state policymakers as they use state postsecondary data systems more effectively at this critical juncture.”

The Strong Foundations project is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.