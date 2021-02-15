Print

Title

N.H. Professor Resigns Amid Twitter Probe

By

Scott Jaschik
February 15, 2021
 
 

A University of New Hampshire professor has resigned amid an investigation into whether he maintained a Twitter account in which he pretended to be an immigrant woman of color.

A university statement said, "It has been four months since we were first made aware of serious allegations of misconduct by a member of our faculty on social media. We appreciate your patience while the university conducted a thorough and fair investigation. That investigation is now complete. While we are limited in what we can say in order to protect the privacy of all involved, we can share that the faculty member chose to resign when the university concluded that the conduct exhibited was not consistent with the university’s values and our expectation that every faculty member contribute to a professional academic environment free of intimidation and harassment."

The university did not name the professor. But New Hampshire Public Radio reported that he is a white male in the chemistry department. NHPR said the account "spread misogynist, anti-trans and anti-Black Lives Matter messages, as well as re-shared nude photos of a former politician leaked without permission."

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Moving Beyond Binary Thinking
Creating New Opportunities for Making Music
The Purposelessness Driven Life

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Guest Post: Heterodox Academy Isn’t Perfect -- but You (Yes, You!) Can Help Improve It
A Wish List
Reading ‘Beginners’ with College Teaching and Learning Ears
Books to Read
America Needs an Ambitious Vaccine Education Ambassador Initiative
Friday Fragments

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

U of Tennessee pharmacy student suing over 'vague' professionalism codes

English departments rethink what to call themselves

Evolving patchwork of approaches for how states prioritize educators for COVID vaccines raises equit

New University of Maryland Global Campus president takes over as online universities are at a pivota

Two ways colleges can build better paths toward student success (opinion)

A Wish List | Confessions of a Community College Dean

N.H. Professor Resigns Amid Twitter Probe

Players to Stay in Locker Room During National Anthem

'Guns, Germs, and Steel' Reconsidered

Back to Top