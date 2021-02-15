N.H. Professor Resigns Amid Twitter Probe

A University of New Hampshire professor has resigned amid an investigation into whether he maintained a Twitter account in which he pretended to be an immigrant woman of color.

A university statement said, "It has been four months since we were first made aware of serious allegations of misconduct by a member of our faculty on social media. We appreciate your patience while the university conducted a thorough and fair investigation. That investigation is now complete. While we are limited in what we can say in order to protect the privacy of all involved, we can share that the faculty member chose to resign when the university concluded that the conduct exhibited was not consistent with the university’s values and our expectation that every faculty member contribute to a professional academic environment free of intimidation and harassment."

The university did not name the professor. But New Hampshire Public Radio reported that he is a white male in the chemistry department. NHPR said the account "spread misogynist, anti-trans and anti-Black Lives Matter messages, as well as re-shared nude photos of a former politician leaked without permission."