Report Calls for ‘New Compact’ for International Students

By

Elizabeth Redden
February 15, 2021
 
 

The American Council on Education issued a new report Friday calling for “a new compact” for international students. The report, “Toward Greater Inclusion and Success: A New Compact for International Students,” proposes strategies for better supporting international students "with a focus on building lifelong relationships between students and institutions from the first point of contact to their postgraduate careers."

“To move forward, we must acknowledge that, too often, there has been a gap between rhetoric and reality in the international student experience,” the report argues.

"The lifecycle approach aims to move beyond the consumer-in-market view with key tenets grounded in creating a more sustainable, culturally responsive, networked, human-centered, and equity-minded way to engage international students."

