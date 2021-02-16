Print

Title

Academic Minute: Public Guide to COVID-19 Retweets

By

Doug Lederman
February 16, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week: Jeannette Sutton, associate professor and director of graduate studies at Albany, explores how social media can reach audiences with information about COVID-19. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Academe’s Facebook Problem
Moving Beyond Binary Thinking
Creating New Opportunities for Making Music

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Job-Focused or Cheaper?
A Conversation with Noodle’s CEO on B Corp Certification
A Higher Ed Progress Report
Guest Post: Heterodox Academy Isn’t Perfect -- but You (Yes, You!) Can Help Improve It
A Wish List
Reading ‘Beginners’ With College Teaching and Learning Ears

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Harvard law professor accused of denialism in rewriting 'comfort women' narrative

Faculty want to know: Is Stanford letting in too many wealthy students?

Governors propose cuts, increases and other changes for higher ed funding, depending on the state

AAUP Chapter Calls for Chapel Hill Chancellor's Resignation

New presidents or provosts: Bethel Colby Franklin Pierce King's LeMoyne Miami Dade Monroe Moore OACC

Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being

Job-Focused or Cheaper? | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Controversy over a paper in favor of colonialism sparks calls for retraction

Colleges should build their own social media platforms instead of relying on Facebook (opinion)

Back to Top