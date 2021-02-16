Title
Academic Minute: Public Guide to COVID-19 Retweets
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week: Jeannette Sutton, associate professor and director of graduate studies at Albany, explores how social media can reach audiences with information about COVID-19. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
