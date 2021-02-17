Print

Title

Academic Minute: Testing for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

By

Doug Lederman
February 17, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week: Bijan Dey, principal investigator at the RNA Institute, looks into better methods of testing for the muscular disorder. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

