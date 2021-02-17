Print

Title

Report Outlines Pandemic Challenges for Student Veterans

By

Lilah Burke
February 17, 2021
 
 

Student veterans are reporting increased need for support due to the pandemic, suggests a study from Operation College Promise and the Texas A&M University system. The survey sampled 75 institutional respondents and 230 student veteran respondents.

Students reported difficulties studying and learning, as well as a lack of presence in the community, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the shift to online has been preferential for some military students, others have said that their “educational experience” has been diminished. Student veterans are more likely to have children than other student populations, and several respondents said they struggled to balance their children’s online learning with their own.

The survey also found growing gaps in institutional support for military students, likely caused by financial challenges brought on by the pandemic. Thirty percent of institutional respondents reported cuts in support services to student veterans. While a majority reported that their staffing had remained the same, more institutions reported staffing decreases than reported staffing increases.

Nearly 40 percent noted a reduction in communication between student veterans and staff.

“This is troubling, as this interaction is often the linchpin to a successful transition and the persistence necessary to maximize education benefits. Historically, military students who ‘stop-out’ are unlikely to return to campus,” the report said. “Schools’ ability to adapt to these shifting circumstances cannot be overstated as we strive to keep our military-connected students not only on track, but thriving, in higher education.”

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Reimagining Graduate Education
for the New Normal
Academe’s Facebook Problem
Moving Beyond Binary Thinking

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Dreaming at a Distance
3 Questions for Tim Slekar of BustED Pencils
Job-Focused or Cheaper?
A Conversation With Noodle’s CEO on B Corp Certification
A Higher Ed Progress Report
Guest Post: Heterodox Academy Isn’t Perfect -- but You (Yes, You!) Can Help Improve It

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

What's really going on with respect to bias and teaching evals?

The Key Podcast | Ep. 38: Combatting Cheating in the COVID Era

Author discusses her book on 'College Belonging' and first-generation students

More graduate schools should allow students to earn stackable degrees (opinion)

College Zoombombing incidents often incited by students

U of Tennessee pharmacy student suing over 'vague' professionalism codes

Live Updates: Latest News on Coronavirus and Higher Education

Higher Education Events Calendar & People

Indigenous and LGBTQ Students' Mental Health Most Hurt by Pandemic

Back to Top