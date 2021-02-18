Title
Academic Minute: New Age of Discovery
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University at Albany Week: Mustafa Aksoy, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering, examines how to address challenges to aid space explorers. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
