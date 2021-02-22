Print

Academic Minute: Men, Madness and Marriage

By

Doug Lederman
February 22, 2021
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Redlands Week: Jessie Hewitt, assistant professor of history, looks into madness and marriage in a historical context. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

