Authorities Investigate Racist Attacks on CUNY Virtual Events
Zoombombers disrupted several diversity events at the City University of New York in recent weeks, prompting a police investigation.
Events including celebrations of Black History Month and student club gatherings for Women in Business and the Muslim Business Association were flooded with racist and derogatory language and imagery.
“We tend to delineate online forums and events as ‘virtual,’ but make no mistake: These despicable attacks were brutally real and carry the potential to cause lasting, substantial damage,” said Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, chancellor at CUNY, in a statement. “We condemn the actors and their acts, but we must do all in our power to counteract the culture and climate that give rise to this abhorrent behavior.”
The university is working with New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s office, which also published a statement instructing the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to look into the attacks.
Rodríguez urged anyone with information on the attacks to come forward immediately.
