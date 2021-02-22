Fans Allowed at March Madness

A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, otherwise known as March Madness, the association announced Friday. Last year, the tournaments were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to players, coaches and team staff members, men’s tournament games will welcome the family members of athletes and coaches and “a reduced number of fans,” a press release from the association said. Venues in and around Indianapolis hosting men’s tournament games will allow fans to 25 percent of stadium capacity, and attendees will be required to wear masks and socially distance, the release said.

This means about 17,500 spectators will be permitted at games for the Final Four, which will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium. The stadium normally has a capacity of about 70,000 seats for basketball games, according to the stadium’s website.

For the women’s tournament, which will be hosted in San Antonio, Austin and San Marcos, Tex., venues will be at 17 percent capacity and fans may only attend the final rounds of the tournament, a separate press release said. For first- and second-round games in the tournament, athletes, coaches and staff members in each team’s “travel party” will be given six tickets per person for guests, the release said.