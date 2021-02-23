Print

Title

Mass. Lawmakers Propose Hunger-Free Campus Program

By

Greta Anderson
February 23, 2021
 
 

Massachusetts lawmakers proposed two bills last week that would help the state’s colleges address student food insecurity, according to the bills, which are published on the state Legislature’s website.

The identical bills, proposed in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts House of Representatives and Senate, would create an agency within the state’s Department of Higher Education and a $1 million program to assist 29 public colleges and universities in combating hunger among students, the Senate bill said. Thirty-seven percent of the state’s public university students were recently food insecure, according to a June 2020 report by the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice and the state higher education department.

“The pandemic has further exacerbated hunger, especially for college students already struggling to get by,” said Andy Vargas, a state representative who co-sponsored the House legislation. “In a state where our cost of living is so high and navigating support can be complicated, solving food insecurity will require a systems approach that builds capacity, efficiency and meets people where they’re at.”

Private nonprofit institutions that serve a significant number of low-income students will also be able to participate in the program if they meet certain requirements and are designated a “Hunger-Free Campus,” according to a press release from Quinsigamond Community College, a college in central Massachusetts and member of the state’s Hunger-Free Campus Coalition. The program would provide participating institutions with resources and materials to distribute to students struggling with food insecurity, training for staff members and access to a grant program to support students’ basic nutrition needs, the bill said.

In order to participate in the program, colleges must create a staff position and task force for addressing food insecurity, notify low-income students of their eligibility for federal nutrition programs, provide access to on- or off-campus food distribution, and engage in “hunger awareness” activities, according to the Senate bill. There are additional requirements for colleges that request grant funding, such as creating a campus food pantry or a student meal-sharing program, the bill said.

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

 

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Value of Effective Nudging During COVID
Re-Envisioning Humanities Infrastructure
Why Aren’t Progressives Focused
on Earn-While-You-Learn Models?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

An Easy Exemplary Moment
A GW Senior Asks Us 5 Questions About Higher Ed After COVID-19
Education as Infrastructure, Redux
Applying Adam Grant’s ‘Think Again’ to the Post-Pandemic University
650,000 Colleagues Have Lost Their Jobs

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Colleges wield codes of conduct to enforce compliance with COVID policies

Canisius professors fight to keep tenure

Long-term online learning in pandemic may impact students' well-being

Some say debt forgiveness would lessen the racial wealth gap; others say it would make it worse

ETS unveils a new TOEFL but keeps the old TOEFL

10 strategies to support students and help them learn during the coronavirus crisis (opinion)

Wellness and Mental Health in 2020 Online Learning

8 Ways to Improve Your Online Course | Higher Ed Gamma

Vermont State Colleges Board Advances Merger Plan

Back to Top