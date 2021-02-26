Print

Harvard Affirmative Action Case Appealed to Supreme Court

Scott Jaschik
As expected, Students for Fair Admissions has asked the Supreme Court to reverse a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit finding that Harvard University's use of affirmative action is legal. Harvard (and other groups) will now file briefs with the Supreme Court as well. Only then will the Supreme Court indicate whether it will take the case. Students for Fair Admissions also announced that it was suing Yale University over its affirmative action policies. The Justice Department dropped a suit this month, and Students for Fair Admissions had vowed to pick it up. Yale will defend its position.

