Students With ADHD Need More Academic, Mental Health Support

Students with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder are more likely to drop out of college, receive lower grades and have other challenges that could lead to negative academic outcomes, according to an article published this month in the Journal of Clinical Child and Adolescent Psychology.

The article analyzed the academic performance of about 200 students with ADHD and 200 without the disorder over the course of four years, finding that students with ADHD self-reported poorer mental health and study skills, and on average had “significantly lower” GPAs than their peers, according to an article abstract provided by the journal.

George DuPaul, a co-author of the article, professor of school psychology and associate dean for research at Lehigh University’s College of Education, said that students with ADHD “are at higher than average risk for dropping out of college and require academic support prior to and throughout their college years,” according to a university press release. DuPaul said the study presents the need for college support services staff members to offer more targeted academic and mental health support to students with ADHD, who represent about 6 percent of the U.S. college student population.

“It was somewhat surprising to see the magnitude of the academic deficits experienced by college students with ADHD because these were students who had the skills to successfully graduate from high school and matriculate in a four-year college or university,” DuPaul said in the release. “We expected smaller declines in their educational performance in college.”