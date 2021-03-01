Title
Academic Minute: Using Media to Spur Entrepreneurship
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Spelman College Week: Angelino Viceisza, associate professor in the department of economics, looks into the shark tank to find out how the media impacts start-ups. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
